Winter evening.

У нас началась зима:) Всю неделю снег.

Пока сижу дома, но завтра планирую выйти на работу, так как отёк уже почти сошёл, как и синяк. Не совсем ещё, конечно, но уже можно выходить в таком виде. А завтра, может, и того лучше будет. Обезболивающее ещё требуется, но, надеюсь, что завтра-послезавтра уже не прийдется его пить.

Winter has come!:) All week snow.

While I'm at home, but tomorrow I plan to go to work, since the edema has almost disappeared, as well as the bruise. Not quite yet, of course, but you can already go out in this form. And tomorrow, maybe it will be better. Anesthetic is still required, but I hope that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will not have to drink it.