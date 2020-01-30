Previous
Next
Way home. by ladydeirdre
53 / 365

Way home.

Сегодня я вышла на работу. Завтра иду к стоматологу на осмотр.
По дороге домой нас застал снегопад, было очень красиво!

Today I went to work. Tomorrow I go to the dentist for an examination.
On the way home, we saw snowfall, it was very beautiful!
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Deirdre

ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise