Previous
Next
Frosty morning by ladydeirdre
62 / 365

Frosty morning

Ходила к стоматологу, швы сняли наконец-то! Но опять положили лекарство в лунку. Какое же оно горькое и противное! Теперь на осмотр надо прийти в среду. Сегодня, пока что, была самая морозная ночь и день, -17 градусов.
После стоматолога ездили в гараж, заказали новые ворота. Потом гуляли с собакой, а потом весь день я вязала новый шарф для зайца, в цветах любимой футбольной команды.

I went to the dentist, the seams were removed at last! But again they put the medicine in the hole. What a bitter and nasty thing it is! Now you need to come for an examination on Wednesday. Today, so far, has been the coldest night and day, -17 degrees Celsius.
After the dentist we went to the garage, ordered a new gate. Then we walked with the dog, and then all day I knitted a new scarf for the hare, in the colors of my favorite football team.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Deirdre

ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise