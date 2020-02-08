Frosty morning

Ходила к стоматологу, швы сняли наконец-то! Но опять положили лекарство в лунку. Какое же оно горькое и противное! Теперь на осмотр надо прийти в среду. Сегодня, пока что, была самая морозная ночь и день, -17 градусов.

После стоматолога ездили в гараж, заказали новые ворота. Потом гуляли с собакой, а потом весь день я вязала новый шарф для зайца, в цветах любимой футбольной команды.



I went to the dentist, the seams were removed at last! But again they put the medicine in the hole. What a bitter and nasty thing it is! Now you need to come for an examination on Wednesday. Today, so far, has been the coldest night and day, -17 degrees Celsius.

After the dentist we went to the garage, ordered a new gate. Then we walked with the dog, and then all day I knitted a new scarf for the hare, in the colors of my favorite football team.