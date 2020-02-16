Sunrise

Поставили новые ворота в гараж сегодня. Вчера ещё шлем в мотосалон отвезла на перекраску. Днём обнаружила, что, кажется, выронила в такси чехол от air pods. :( Сами-то наушники были в ушах, потому не потерялись, только вот на что они мне без чехла теперь? Мягко говоря, обидно. За 2 года не потерять ни один из наушников и в итоге потерять сам чехол.

Put a new gate to the garage today. Yesterday, a helmet was taken to a motor show for repainting. In the afternoon I found that I seem to have dropped a cover from the air pods in a taxi. :( The headphones themselves were in the ears, so they weren’t lost, but what’s it for me without a cover now? To put it mildly, it’s a shame. For 2 years, not to lose any of the headphones and eventually lose the cover itself.