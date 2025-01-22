Previous
Once in Every 100 Years by ladydoc
Once in Every 100 Years

A beautiful snowy day in Louisiana! Yep! Louisiana.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Felicia Blacher-W...

@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
