Ending a Snowy Day by ladydoc
110 / 365

Ending a Snowy Day

Nightfall -blue skies and 10 inches of snow! A new experience for Louisiana!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Felicia Blacher-W...

@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
