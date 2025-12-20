Previous
Beauty by ladydoc
Beauty

Sunlit maple leaves glow in shades of gold, amber, and soft crimson. Thin red branches weave through the frame, catching the light and emphasizing the warmth of early autumn, as if the season is quietly turning right before your eyes.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Felicia Blacher-W...

@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
Photo Details

