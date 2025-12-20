Sign up
118 / 365
Beauty
Sunlit maple leaves glow in shades of gold, amber, and soft crimson. Thin red branches weave through the frame, catching the light and emphasizing the warmth of early autumn, as if the season is quietly turning right before your eyes.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Felicia Blacher-W...
@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
