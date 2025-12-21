Previous
Christmas Time in Louisiana by ladydoc
Christmas Time in Louisiana

Christmas bonfires are a beloved folk tradition rooted in community, storytelling, and hospitality rather than fire for warmth.

The most well-known example is along the Mississippi River in Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole communities. On Christmas Eve, families and neighbors build large bonfires—often shaped like animals, boats, stars, or other symbols—along riverbanks and levees. Traditionally, these fires were said to light the way for Papa Noël as he traveled by boat along the river, helping guide him to children’s homes.
