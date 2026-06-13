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A Glimpse of the Past by ladydoc
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A Glimpse of the Past

The Laurel Valley Plantation Village housed enslaved people, free people of color, Acadians and Creoles, and numerous immigrant groups including Irish, Italian, and Chinese workers.
13th June 2026 13th Jun 26

Felicia Blacher-W...

@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
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