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I See the Moon...and the Moon Sees Me by ladydoc
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I See the Moon...and the Moon Sees Me

The Strawberry Moon at daybreak-Louisiana Style
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Felicia Blacher-W...

@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
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