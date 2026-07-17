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Beauty in the Rainy Season
A little reminder from my garden: beauty doesn’t need perfect conditions to bloom. Sometimes the rain makes the colors richer, the petals softer, and the moment more precious. I’m learning to notice—and appreciate—the beauty that is right here.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Felicia Blacher-W...
@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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14th July 2026 9:57am
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