Vision in green! by ladygardener
5 / 365

Vision in green!

A walk with a dear friend today.
Couldn’t help but take this photo with her dressed in green with a green bridge and trees behind.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Julia

@ladygardener
1% complete

Photo Details

