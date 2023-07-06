Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Bumble bee
Masses of bumble bees over lavender bushes so fast and busy this was the only good shot I got.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2023 3:29pm
Tags
nature
wildlife
bee
