Lily. by ladygardener
12 / 365

Lily.

A bright sunny flower on a really lovely day. It brightened my day
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
Lynne Gilbert
Beautiful capture ..
July 7th, 2023  
