13 / 365
Hurricane
A visit to the shuttleworth collection cafe saw the unexpected arrival of this hurricane. So frustrating that I left my camera at home. I should have known better! Still the phone hasn’t done too bad a job.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I'm retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I've just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
8th July 2023 12:07pm
vintage
,
of
,
battle
,
warplane.
,
hurricane.
,
britain.
