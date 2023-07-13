Previous
Can I take a rest here? by ladygardener
Can I take a rest here?

Not often I see Highland cattle in a field in Cambridgeshire. Let alone one allowing a bird a chance to rest it’s wings
13th July 2023

Julia

@ladygardener
