Previous
Harvest by ladygardener
18 / 365

Harvest

Just starting to harvest veg of allotment.
Loving the beauty and the dirt
I usually take photos of loads of my crops but thought I’d try the simplicity of just one beetroot
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise