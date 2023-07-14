Sign up
18 / 365
Harvest
Just starting to harvest veg of allotment.
Loving the beauty and the dirt
I usually take photos of loads of my crops but thought I’d try the simplicity of just one beetroot
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
365
NIKON Z 6_2
13th July 2023 5:49pm
nature
vegetable
minimal-40
