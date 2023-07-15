Previous
Summer fruits. by ladygardener
19 / 365

Summer fruits.

A gift from a neighbour who has carefully nurtured his fist crop of cherries(18)
We were given to to taste and they were perfection.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise