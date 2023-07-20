Previous
Summer crops by ladygardener
20 / 365

Summer crops

I’ve not posted in a few days as I’ve been busy working on the allotment.
So thought I’d show what just one day produced
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
July 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
July 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Looks absolutely fantastic.
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise