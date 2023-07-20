Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Summer crops
I’ve not posted in a few days as I’ve been busy working on the allotment.
So thought I’d show what just one day produced
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
3
0
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
20
photos
7
followers
11
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
20th July 2023 12:29pm
vegetables
,
harvest
,
summer.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
July 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
July 21st, 2023
Bill Davidson
Looks absolutely fantastic.
July 21st, 2023
