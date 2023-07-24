Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Kitten Day
So more photos from my visit to a cat breeder.
These were very lovely and lighting conditions poor. However I’ve posted this unedited. I like it’s natural look and about the only decent pic I got!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
23
photos
8
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
23rd July 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
pets
,
cat.
,
animal.
,
kittens.
