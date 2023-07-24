Previous
Kitten Day by ladygardener
23 / 365

Kitten Day

So more photos from my visit to a cat breeder.
These were very lovely and lighting conditions poor. However I’ve posted this unedited. I like it’s natural look and about the only decent pic I got!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I'm retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I've just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
