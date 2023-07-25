Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Coffee Break
A welcome rest on a very long bike ride.
Not much time or inclination for fancy photography.
Cycling is my other hobby.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
0
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
24
photos
8
followers
15
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
25th July 2023 12:02pm
Tags
food.
Lynne Gilbert
As a fellow cyclist, coffee and cake is absolutely essential !
July 25th, 2023
