Summer flower. Summer rain by ladygardener
25 / 365

Summer flower. Summer rain

Long day busy busy so forgot to take a photo until it started raining.
Just a few spits and spots and a drop or two on my neighbours dahlia
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
