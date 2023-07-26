Sign up
25 / 365
Summer flower. Summer rain
Long day busy busy so forgot to take a photo until it started raining.
Just a few spits and spots and a drop or two on my neighbours dahlia
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
25
photos
8
followers
15
following
6% complete
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th July 2023 6:46pm
close
,
plants
,
up
,
raindrops
,
flower.
