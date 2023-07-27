Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Meet Ada
Walking a 6 month old puppy for someone poorly today.
Remind me to never get a puppy they have way too much energy
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
0
0
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I'm retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I've just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
26
photos
8
followers
15
following
7% complete
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th July 2023 9:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
dogs
,
puppy.
