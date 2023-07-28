Previous
Summer flower waiting for the bees ! by ladygardener
Summer flower waiting for the bees !

Just a quick potter in the garden this evening and some camera practice. Pleased with this a slightly slower than usual shutter speed gavecs slighter darker effect than normal and I like it
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
