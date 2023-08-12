Previous
Nature at its best. by ladygardener
29 / 365

Nature at its best.

Not took and photos for a while (covid)!
But a trip to the allotment to tackle the backlog and I saw both this lady bird and bee enjoying the plot stirs is planted for them.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise