Previous
30 / 365
Summer flowers
A post covid recovery walk around Wimpole.
Just loving the colour combinations
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
2
0
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th August 2023 1:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
gardens
,
flowers.
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful.
August 15th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
I like these very much! So bright and pretty!
August 15th, 2023
