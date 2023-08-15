Previous
Summer flowers by ladygardener
30 / 365

Summer flowers

A post covid recovery walk around Wimpole.
Just loving the colour combinations
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful.
August 15th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like these very much! So bright and pretty!
August 15th, 2023  
