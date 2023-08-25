Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
32 / 365
Romance
A visit to Swiss gardens to recreate this couples wedding photos on their 13 year anniversary.
Difficult lighting conditions so found the photo improves when in black and white
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julia
@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
32
photos
7
followers
16
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th August 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
romantic
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close