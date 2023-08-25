Previous
Romance by ladygardener
Romance

A visit to Swiss gardens to recreate this couples wedding photos on their 13 year anniversary.
Difficult lighting conditions so found the photo improves when in black and white
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Julia

@ladygardener
Hello. I’m retired and finally able to concentrate on developing my love of photography. I’ve just completed 2 short courses and finally of auto and...
