Photo 649
Squirrel at play
Three of these guys were in my trees this morning. I really wish they would go live somewhere else, but they do make for fun photo shoots - just wish it was warmer that 4 degrees F.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Kathleen
ace
@ladykassy46
I've been interested in Photography for a long time - even took a couple of classes at the local college. But I got out...
730
photos
8
followers
27
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
20th January 2020 9:20am
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
brown
