Squirrel at play by ladykassy46
Squirrel at play

Three of these guys were in my trees this morning. I really wish they would go live somewhere else, but they do make for fun photo shoots - just wish it was warmer that 4 degrees F.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Kathleen

ace
@ladykassy46
