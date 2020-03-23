Sign up
Photo 651
More Spring Snow
On Stay at home order so will have to find inspiration in my own yard. This was the morning after the snowstorm and before the snow started to melt. It really was pretty but I'm ready for spring flowers.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Kathleen
ace
@ladykassy46
I've been interested in Photography for a long time - even took a couple of classes at the local college.
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
23rd March 2020 8:29am
tree
snow
maple
