Purple Iris by ladykassy46
Photo 652

Purple Iris

Since I'm pretty much stuck at home for the next 30 days I decided to set myself a challenge for each of the next 4 weeks. This week is purple. Today is my purple iris one of the few flowers I can grow sometimes.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Kathleen

@ladykassy46
I've been interested in Photography for a long time - even took a couple of classes at the local college. But I got out...
