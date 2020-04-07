Sign up
Photo 654
Tea On The Deck
A week of Purple Day Three. My favorite mug and mug rug out on the deck in the first 70 degree day of Spring
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Kathleen
@ladykassy46
I've been interested in Photography for a long time - even took a couple of classes at the local college.
735
photos
7
followers
27
following
Views
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
7th April 2020 3:33pm
Tags
purple
mug
