Circles of life Quilt top

I have been doing a LOT of sewing and Quilting this last 3 months, using up some of my fabric stash and completing projects. I finally pulled this UFO (Unfinished Object) out from under a table and decided this was going to be my top quarantine project. It is called Circles of life and is done with paper-piecing. Love the finished project - will never ever do another one.