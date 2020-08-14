Sign up
Photo 665
Flowers
Day 6 of 30 days in my life. Flowers in my neighbor's garden - certainly not in mine - oops I don't have a flower garden.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Kathleen
ace
@ladykassy46
I've been interested in Photography for a long time - even took a couple of classes at the local college. But I got out...
748
photos
7
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
13th August 2020 11:15am
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
pink
