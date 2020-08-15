Previous
Next
Early Autumn by ladykassy46
Photo 666

Early Autumn

Day 7 of 30 Days in my life. Found a leaf that was starting to change color just a little bit early.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Kathleen

ace
@ladykassy46
I've been interested in Photography for a long time - even took a couple of classes at the local college. But I got out...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise