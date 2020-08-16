Previous
Getting to Know Hue by ladykassy46
Photo 667

Getting to Know Hue

Day 8 in 30 Days in my life. A quilt I just finished. Have no idea who it is going to but it will go to someone.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Kathleen

