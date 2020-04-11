Previous
Is this scoring a Hat Trick by ladymagpie
Is this scoring a Hat Trick

The problems with my grey haired locks, falling in my face
I had a rummage through my draws, to resolve this hairy case
I came upon these few sports caps, they came from business trips
As customers try to butter me up, I looked for quality slips

I’ve gone back to my long lost teens, with caps upon my head
I dance around the kitchen floor, a sight my kids would dread
But what I need is help from you, to make the proper choice
Which one should be good for me, the colour you can voice?

I like the golfing tartan green, this shouldn’t cause a row
Then there is the Stampede one, a horse upon my brow
The Instromet is far too white, with its button in the middle
An Orbit choice, not good for me, as space might cause a piddle
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Newbank Lass ace
Perhaps a different one each day?
April 11th, 2020  
