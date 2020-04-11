Is this scoring a Hat Trick

The problems with my grey haired locks, falling in my face

I had a rummage through my draws, to resolve this hairy case

I came upon these few sports caps, they came from business trips

As customers try to butter me up, I looked for quality slips



I’ve gone back to my long lost teens, with caps upon my head

I dance around the kitchen floor, a sight my kids would dread

But what I need is help from you, to make the proper choice

Which one should be good for me, the colour you can voice?



I like the golfing tartan green, this shouldn’t cause a row

Then there is the Stampede one, a horse upon my brow

The Instromet is far too white, with its button in the middle

An Orbit choice, not good for me, as space might cause a piddle

