The Silent Cobbles

The street of most towns, are silent and bare

The shops are all closed, there’s just nobody there

Who’ll serve us a coffee, or a pint of cool beer?

It looks so deserted; we must all shed a tear

-

The silence so deafening, just a tweet from the birds

The traffic’s all gone, as are shoppers, in their herds

No longer do cobbles, cause problems with our heels

As ladies trip and stumble, looking for those good deals

-

It’s better at home, away from those around

You don’t want a trip, and be hospital bound

Have a thought for shop keepers, their doors are shut tight

We're in it together, awaiting the green light.

