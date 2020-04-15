The Silent Cobbles

The street of most towns, are silent and bare
The shops are all closed, there’s just nobody there
Who’ll serve us a coffee, or a pint of cool beer?
It looks so deserted; we must all shed a tear
-
The silence so deafening, just a tweet from the birds
The traffic’s all gone, as are shoppers, in their herds
No longer do cobbles, cause problems with our heels
As ladies trip and stumble, looking for those good deals
-
It’s better at home, away from those around
You don’t want a trip, and be hospital bound
Have a thought for shop keepers, their doors are shut tight
We're in it together, awaiting the green light.