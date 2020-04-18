The Graveyard at Dusk

Those big muscles at the top of my pegs

They’re feeling so tired, I’ve got wobbly legs

Lack of walks away from my home

Has given me pains, in joints and my bones

-

The time had come to venture away

Through my village, my walk had a sway

Not too far, just down to the chapel

Check all the fields to see the cattle.

-

Time for home, the air has been good

A man and his dogs, passes wide, as he should

The graveyard was silent, hope it’s not filled

With all these poor people that the virus has killed

-

A nice cup of tea, to celebrate that walk

Must upload this picture, so you can all talk

The Magpie had flown, her well feathered nest

Now’s the time to sit down, and rest

