Previous
Next
The Graveyard at Dusk by ladymagpie
Photo 1504

The Graveyard at Dusk

Those big muscles at the top of my pegs
They’re feeling so tired, I’ve got wobbly legs
Lack of walks away from my home
Has given me pains, in joints and my bones
-
The time had come to venture away
Through my village, my walk had a sway
Not too far, just down to the chapel
Check all the fields to see the cattle.
-
Time for home, the air has been good
A man and his dogs, passes wide, as he should
The graveyard was silent, hope it’s not filled
With all these poor people that the virus has killed
-
A nice cup of tea, to celebrate that walk
Must upload this picture, so you can all talk
The Magpie had flown, her well feathered nest
Now’s the time to sit down, and rest
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise