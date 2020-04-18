The Graveyard at Dusk

Those big muscles at the top of my pegs
They’re feeling so tired, I’ve got wobbly legs
Lack of walks away from my home
Has given me pains, in joints and my bones
-
The time had come to venture away
Through my village, my walk had a sway
Not too far, just down to the chapel
Check all the fields to see the cattle.
-
Time for home, the air has been good
A man and his dogs, passes wide, as he should
The graveyard was silent, hope it’s not filled
With all these poor people that the virus has killed
-
A nice cup of tea, to celebrate that walk
Must upload this picture, so you can all talk
The Magpie had flown, her well feathered nest
Now’s the time to sit down, and rest