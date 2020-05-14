Previous
I have Ants in my Plants by ladymagpie
I have Ants in my Plants

I sometimes think I’m dreaming, when I venture out
Into my little garden, for 9 weeks, I need to shout
I saw this big black insect, sitting by the wall
It stared at me as I got close, but didn’t move at all
I usually stamp on little ants; this was bigger than my shoe
I couldn’t catch it in a cup; its legs would dangle through
I better leave it where it rest, by the blooming iris
And hope it doesn’t multiply, a factor of this virus
It is a dream I’m having, as I start to twitch in bed
I begin to scratch myself, from bottom to my head
It may not be this virus, causing all these rants
But just a very simply case, of have ants in my plants
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love the verses - stay well
May 14th, 2020  
