I have Ants in my Plants

I sometimes think I’m dreaming, when I venture out

Into my little garden, for 9 weeks, I need to shout

I saw this big black insect, sitting by the wall

It stared at me as I got close, but didn’t move at all

-

I usually stamp on little ants; this was bigger than my shoe

I couldn’t catch it in a cup; its legs would dangle through

I better leave it where it rest, by the blooming iris

And hope it doesn’t multiply, a factor of this virus

-

It is a dream I’m having, as I start to twitch in bed

I begin to scratch myself, from bottom to my head

It may not be this virus, causing all these rants

But just a very simply case, of have ants in my plants

