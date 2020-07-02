Luv a Duk, the Virus is Still Here

Marcus the Duck is confused, with this change to rainy weather

He waddles about in his Wellies, and really at the end of his tether

Confused by the puddles of water, as he looks for his ponds and lakes

He runs around quite scared, and forced to put on his brakes

-

In a similar way I’m concerned, with my first visit to a food store

With my face masks’ in place, I sanitise my hands at the shop door

The place has arrows and lines, the checkouts protecting your face

The shop has really worked hard, to make customer feel real safe

-

After sanitising my hands once more, I sit in my car and contemplate

I found that people are ignoring, those rules that perhaps they hate

Nobody was using the hand cleaning, and only one lady was masked

Distancing just didn’t happen, regardless in what we were asked

-

They think that the Stroud is so safe, the virus won’t happen here

But looks what happened in Leicester, a lock-down returns, oh dear!

Just try to think of others, the elderly and those with ill health

So hide your face from others and protect their lives and yourself

