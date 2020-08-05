Don't be a Hippo

Hanna the Hippo is really fed up, and she stays in her wet muddy wallow

Lockdown restrictions have been increased; it’s hard for her to swallow

The beauty parlour was first on her list; a facial was what she had yearned

Parlours won’t open and Hanna can’t go, she feels she’s has been spurned.

-

Shopping’s not easy for a very big hippo, face coverings must be in place

She’s tried a large pillow to use as a mask, but it covered her eyes, and her face

A delivery of food from the local shop, is her answer to her empty store

She needs so much food for the family to eat; a truck full could be a real chore

-

Harry her husband is putting on weight, he just sits there watching the telly

He can’t go to the gym to lose all those pounds; so now he’s got a big belly

There is a place he could go for some help, the local pool for a very long swim

Trouble with that it’s like Harry’s at home, he sleeps with water covering him

-

So let’s not be complacent in our Stroud homes, the virus has not gone away

Look at Leicester and towns up in the north, where infections have gone astray

So keep your distance when out and about, stay safe you know it’s good

You don’t need to be a family of hippos, get exercise, you know you should.

