Just Which Way?

For the second day running I took myself walkies as I tried to get all my muscles working properly again. I have been held up indoors for months due to the risk of the dreaded COVID infection.



I couldn't stop at that bench again today, as someone had parked the rubbish wheelie bin next to it and there was definitely a pong. The locals might have thought it was coming from me.



Walking on a little way I came to this confusing sign in front of the local chapel, it made me scratch my head. Just which way to go, shall I turn right, or should I turn left, decisions made I carefully read the sign again. So as living in the Cotswold Hills I decided to walk in a Cotswold Way, that is straight home and a lovely cup of tea. It was a bit windy out there.