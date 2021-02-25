A Nothing Sign Today

When you walk around the towns and villages of the UK, you often find signs giving information of some history that has happened in this place. Such as Pudding Lane in London, where a sign would say, In 1666 the Great Fire of London started here.



Well on my village walk today I found this sign which say's, On this site Sept.5.1782, Nothing Happened. Well of course it didn't as it was either an orchard or a field before the houses were built here.



I can say however, that on this exact site Feb.25.2021 it's my Big Brothers Birthday, yes it's his home and it's his mad sign by his garden gate. I'll let him off as he's 77 today, isn't that very old but has the same stupid humour as myself, and is twice as fit.