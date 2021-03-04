Safari to the Cotswold Plateaus.

I was asked to go on a Safari, pre-lockdown, to try and locate some interesting creatures called Golphers. They are usually located on high ground and nearly only appear in warmer weather.



As I walked through the bushes I came across this group of Gulphers, so I crouched down to watch them. They seem to have this strange habit of hitting hard boiled eggs around the short grass, but got extremely angry if they went into the longer growth nearby.



They must be very simply creatures as they often lost the boiled eggs down holes, you would have thought they would have stayed away from the holes as they were clearly marked by a pole and flag.



After retrieving the hard boil eggs from those dangerous holes, they proceeded to hit them even further away and it was then that I heard their calls for the first time, as they let out a loud "fouurrr".



After following these creatures around for a long time, they seemed to get bored with hitting the eggs around and made their way to the nearest watering hole where even more Golphers had gathered.



It was so nice to capture these strange creatures in their very green environment.