Fowl Play in the Garden

There's been some foul play going on in my garden this morning, or should I be saying fowl play as this chicken pecks around looking for seeds on the pathing stones.



This is actually one of my Christmas presents that I received from my big old brother Alan. The square you can see on it's back is actual a solar panel that feeds lamps and mirrors inside and lights up at night, haven't tested it yet.



I've named it Harry after Prince Harry, as I'm sure it want's to roam on it's own and not be ruled by head chuck Charles or Top hen Lizzie. Hen wife Meghan is still looking after their baby chick and tends to stay indoors, well most of the time. Hopefully the whole family can all get back together and stop ruffling feathers.



Sorry if I'm being a bit topical, but I find all these latest news stories EGG-citing.