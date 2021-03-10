My Brain Hurts

I have become addicted to Word Searches, I suppose it's better than gambling, drink or smoking. It all started with this local monthly magazine, called "The Local Answer" that drops through my letter box for free.



It has in it lots of helpful articles, recipes and local adverts. There's plenty of games such as this one, your standard crossword and sudoku but it's the word search I go for first.



I have now found another great word search place on the internet at thewordsearch.com there are hundreds of puzzles but it's not as complicated as this one is.



So as this keeps my old brain working, it looks like I've found The Local Answer to keeping sane..