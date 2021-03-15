Previous
Shall I Climb the Mountain by ladymagpie
Photo 1550

Shall I Climb the Mountain

Continuing around my village I have moved farther away from my home, passing the chapel and coming to the bottom of Coombe Lane. I expect to many this won't look very steep, but the path at the top into the woods is definitely a mountain climb.

Don't laugh, just look at the treetops, they are up in the clouds. Just at the top of this lane, before it goes into footpaths uphill across the fields, a good friend of mine hid a geocache dedicated to me, it is called Lady Magpie of course,

I decided not to climb this mounting for 3 good reasons, 1. I didn't have any grappling hooks or pit irons. 2. The Sherpas didn't turn up. 3. My health and the NHS wouldn't appreciate it.

Perhaps another time and I can visit The Gospel Beech Tree in those woods, the one I mentioned in the chapel picture the other day.
