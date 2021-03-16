How a Child would Draw a House

More walking today with an increase in distance, wish the council would improve the pavement conditions. Uneven surfaces, slopes into the road and the usual potholes and tripping dangers. Or maybe it might just be my age and balance, I do use a walking stick.



I love this building in the village and it always reminds me how children often draw houses if you ask them, well that's how I would have drawn one, with perhaps one change. The chimney would have been in the centre of the roofline.



The brickwork is lovely but if you look closely the upstairs window on the right seems to have been made smaller and also the bottom one on the right.



So go on then, see if you can draw a house like this with just a pencil and paper.