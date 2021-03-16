Previous
Next
How a Child would Draw a House by ladymagpie
Photo 1551

How a Child would Draw a House

More walking today with an increase in distance, wish the council would improve the pavement conditions. Uneven surfaces, slopes into the road and the usual potholes and tripping dangers. Or maybe it might just be my age and balance, I do use a walking stick.

I love this building in the village and it always reminds me how children often draw houses if you ask them, well that's how I would have drawn one, with perhaps one change. The chimney would have been in the centre of the roofline.

The brickwork is lovely but if you look closely the upstairs window on the right seems to have been made smaller and also the bottom one on the right.

So go on then, see if you can draw a house like this with just a pencil and paper.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture ...
March 16th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow! This is so lovely!
March 16th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Oh my goodness, that is an absolutely adorable cottage😊I would love to live there. My mother-in-law had 100 little tiny stone cottages that she had collected on various trips to the UK and I’m sure I could find one almost identical in the hundred we inherited. (Boxed in the basement😬)
March 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise