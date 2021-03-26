Up the Mountain Lane

You can all breath again as I'm back in my own village and don't have to dodge those strange people from down the hill. Think back to my capture of the 15th March, entitled "Shall I climb the mountain", look up a lane towards the woods.



Well I did just that yesterday as a favour to a good friend, let me explain more. I told you that a geocache had been set up by my friend dedicated to me and called Lady Magpie. I had received a notification that it had gone missing due to new fencing and tree clearance.



I thought I would help out my friend and take up a new container and place it in a slightly different place. Well it wasn't so strait forward due to the local residents wanting a chat.



I turned up the lane which was right next to that 1713 old cottage and noticed an older couple pulling up weeds against the cottage, yes it was the owners and we had a 20 minute chat. During that time a lady on a huge horse wanted to turn up the lane and said, "Excuse me I want to go up there". I replied, "Of course, what about the horse". That amused the locals.



I finally got up the lane and placed the container at the base of a tree out of sight. Only to be confronted by another very elderly gentleman and his wife, they were the owners of the new fencing and home behind. He could talk the hind leg off a donkey, just think that would have made it a Wonky Donkey wouldn't it.



Half an hour later he was still telling me his life story and kept shaking my hand, no concern about COVID like I was. Well I managed to get away, taking this view as I walked back down the lane. Lots of potholes but the biggest danger was all the horse manure, pity I haven't got any roses.



So therefore a 20 minute stroll turned into well over an hour journey, but at least I did my geocaching pal a favour. I did wash my hands and put gel on them when I got home.