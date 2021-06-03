The Village Lockup

Over the past year the most important word has been Lockdown, due to the Covid infection. Well today I give you the word Lockup instead. We stay in the same Cotswold village that still has it's mini prison next the the village pub that at one time was also the village court.



This building dates from 1824 and wrongdoers were temporary held awaiting there appearance in court. It doesn't look the most comfortable abodes being open to the air with iron gates. It stopped being used in 1850.



My Brother was the local policeman for the village, living in a police house with an office attached. I remember visiting him one Sunday morning and his wife said he was in the office. He was sat there all in uniform behind the desk until he said let's go, it's coffee time, standing up he still had his pyjama trousers on, well it is Sunday he said.



Another story I found him in full uniform one Saturday stood alongside the village football pitch with Bisley playing some other village. I said what are you doing here when your on duty. "Crowd control" was his answer and looking around I counted about 5 people. Crowd control I repeated, to which he replied "That man with the dog might cause Trouble".



I could keep you smiling with many more stories of my Brother on duty in the village of Bisley.