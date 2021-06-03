Previous
Next
The Village Lockup by ladymagpie
Photo 1630

The Village Lockup

Over the past year the most important word has been Lockdown, due to the Covid infection. Well today I give you the word Lockup instead. We stay in the same Cotswold village that still has it's mini prison next the the village pub that at one time was also the village court.

This building dates from 1824 and wrongdoers were temporary held awaiting there appearance in court. It doesn't look the most comfortable abodes being open to the air with iron gates. It stopped being used in 1850.

My Brother was the local policeman for the village, living in a police house with an office attached. I remember visiting him one Sunday morning and his wife said he was in the office. He was sat there all in uniform behind the desk until he said let's go, it's coffee time, standing up he still had his pyjama trousers on, well it is Sunday he said.

Another story I found him in full uniform one Saturday stood alongside the village football pitch with Bisley playing some other village. I said what are you doing here when your on duty. "Crowd control" was his answer and looking around I counted about 5 people. Crowd control I repeated, to which he replied "That man with the dog might cause Trouble".

I could keep you smiling with many more stories of my Brother on duty in the village of Bisley.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is a really interesting bit of history and your stories do make me smile Lady M. Thank you.
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise